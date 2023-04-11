COLE COUNTY − An 18-year-old male is in custody following a shooting Tuesday morning that left a female victim in a "critical but stable" condition, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Bourbon Street around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a 911 call where a female was crying.
Deputies learned that an 18-year-old Jefferson City woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release. She was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by a private vehicle and then flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
The sheriff's office said the victim is in a critical but stable condition.
The victim's boyfriend, an 18-year-old Jefferson City resident, was taken into custody without incident at St. Mary's Hospital. He's being held at the Cole County Jail.
Charges have not been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, but the sheriff's office said it requested the following for the boyfriend: accessory to attempted manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.
The sheriff's office has not released identities of the victim or suspect. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said the investigation is ongoing.