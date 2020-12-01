BOONE COUNTY-- Multiple defendants from the Columbia and Kansas City, Missouri areas have been indicted in a $1.2 million insurance fraud conspiracy.
The case involved false claims of injuries suffered from car accidents.
The federal indictment, which was filed last month and unsealed Tuesday, includes 69 counts against 19 defendants.
In total, six insurance companies were defrauded of a total of $1,234,581 from June 2017 to July 2020. Allegedly, conspirators submitted false claims that they had suffered bodily injuries and that they would be personally liable for any medical bills related to insurance claims. The conspirators received thousands of dollars based on the false claims.
According to a release, Lawrence C. Lawhorn is directly involved in two incidents in which he received payments of $1,500 and $17,350 from insurance companies, according to a press release.
He allegedly emailed and called insurance companies, told others what to tell insurance companies, reviewed insurance policies prior to incidents, witnesses release agreements and assumed the identity of parties to the incidents or people related to parties to these incidents in communication with insurance companies.
Lawhorn is accompanied in the case by Latoya Marie Brown, 35, of Columbia and Kansas City area; Lauren Courtney Luque, 34, Michael Jadon Carter, 30, Tiera Rachell Wallace, 38, Lanay Deshawn Wallace, 26, Dylan James Danielsson, 26, Larell Montez Banks, 27, Kathy Davvy Kimhang, 29, Michael Lee Gene Stapleton, 34, and Cedrick Shawndale Goldman, 44, all of Columbia; Matthew Stephen Akins, 32, of Columbia and Fulton; Michael Stuart Smith, 34, Taron Donte Ford, 35, Dontay Laray Campbell, 31, and Eriona Tyjaez Fleeks, 28, all of Kansas City; Cornelius Deshawn Phelps, 35, who resided in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit; Tara Colleen Jackson, 57, of Independence; and Maurice Frank Penny, 37, of St. Louis.
According to the indictment, Lueque, Jackson, Carter, Banks and Stapleton each received fraudulent insurance payments of $50,000 or more. Brown was involved in three incidents and received a total of $4,269 in insurance payments. Kimhang received a payment of $18,429.
Most defendants are charged with participating in a mail fraud conspiracy. Lawhorn and Carter are charged together in a money laundering conspiracy. The indictment also charges various defendants in 28 counts of wire fraud, six counts of attempted wire fraud and 20 counts of mail fraud.
Lawhorn is also charged with one count of aggravated identity theft. Lawhorn and Luque are also charged together in one count of aggravated identity theft.