JEFFERSON CITY - A 19-year-old faces significant injuries after he was hit by vehicle in Jefferson City on Thursday morning.
A release from the Jefferson City Police Department states Everett David Pruitt, of Jefferson City, was changing a flat tire in the 1500 block of westbound Highway 54 around 9:30 a.m.
Pruitt was attempting to cross over to Jefferson Street, toward Big O Tires to borrow tools, which is located in the 1600 block of Jefferson City, according to a witness.
He crossed over the guard rail and started to cross Jefferson Street, when he failed to yield to a Lincoln town car, driven by 76-year-old Warren Dale Spencer. He was traveling north on Jefferson Street.
A press release says the front driver side of the Lincoln struck the left side of Pruitt.
Pruitt is reported to have multiple fractures and possible internal injuries. He was transported to a Columbia hospital via EMS. An update on his conditions were not available.
Spencer was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries.
The Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this incident.