MORGAN COUNTY — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash Sunday night, totaling two vehicles.

Aden Buckingham, 19, was riding westbound on Missouri Route 52 in a vehicle with a 16-year-old driver and two other teenagers.

The teenage driver traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Brandy Hancock-Delhotal and Luke Delhotal.

Buckingham was taken by helicopter to University Hospital. The 16-year-old refused treatment.

Delhotal and Hancock-Delhotal were taken to Lake Regional Hospital, along with one of the teenagers. Another one of the teenagers was transported to Capital Region Medical Center.

