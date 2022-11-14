MORGAN COUNTY — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash Sunday night, totaling two vehicles.
Aden Buckingham, 19, was riding westbound on Missouri Route 52 in a vehicle with a 16-year-old driver and two other teenagers.
The teenage driver traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Brandy Hancock-Delhotal and Luke Delhotal.
Buckingham was taken by helicopter to University Hospital. The 16-year-old refused treatment.
Delhotal and Hancock-Delhotal were taken to Lake Regional Hospital, along with one of the teenagers. Another one of the teenagers was transported to Capital Region Medical Center.