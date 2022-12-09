PETTIS COUNTY — A Sweet Springs woman is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night.
The crash occurred on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive around 11:20 p.m. Maria Cerritos Llanos, 62, was driving southbound and drifted into 19-year-old Kiley Hedgpeth's lane, who was driving westbound, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
After impact, Hedgpeth traveled off the south side of Whitfield Road, the report said.
Hedgepeth was transported to Bothwell Regional Hospital for serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the report said.
Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash.