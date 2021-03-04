COLUMBIA- A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for the Feb. 15 murder of Jakob Cole.
Tyreese Orlando Perkins was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's deputies just after noon on Thursday. He was arrested for first degree murder and is currently waiting to be formally charged in the Boone County Jail.
Cole, also 19, was shot multiple times in the 4700 block of West Millbrook Drive, just outside city of Columbia limits on Feb. 15. Officers arrived around 7:45 p.m. after Boone County Joint Communications began receiving numerous calls regarding gunshots being heard in the Georgetown subdivision.
He was transported to University Hospital and succumbed to his injuries around 8:36 p.m.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, a reporter at the scene that night spoke with a neighbor, who said she was outside shoveling her driveway when a group of people walked to the house next door. She later heard gun shots and ran inside to call 911.
The investigation into the murder of Cole is ongoing. Any further arrests or pending charges will be announced as appropriate. Anyone with information about the murder is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's office at 573-442-6131 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.