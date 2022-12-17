BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case was extradited to Boone County Friday, according to online records.
James Frederick Wilson is charged with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held at the Boone County Jail without bond and will appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m., according to jail records.
In October, Columbia police detectives identified Wilson as a suspect after years of investigation. He was arrested at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina, and was held at the Iredell County Jail in North Carolina on a $1 million bond until his extradition.
The March 24, 1984 case happened in the 4000 block of Wellington Drive, where the victim encountered the suspect, whom she did not know.
Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson said the case will be tried under 1984 statutes.
"The rule in Missouri is that the statute that's in effect at the time the offense occurred is the statute that governs the conduct," Johnson told KOMU 8 in October. "Since this activity was alleged to have been committed in 1984, the 1984 statute is the one that would apply."
The victim told officers she was abducted at knifepoint by the suspect. The suspect then drove the victim to the dead-end of Wellington Drive where he parked his car and raped her, according to a news release.
The victim said after the sexual assault, the suspect attempted to murder her with a knife, damaging her trachea and vocal cords. Wilson attempted to discard the victim's body in a nearby creek, but the victim said she laid still until Wilson left and she was able to seek help.
Police took the victim to the hospital where medical staff said there was evidence of a sexual assault.
The case was assigned to CPD detective Renee Wilbarger in 2020. She used a wide range of DNA databases and help from partner agencies to identify Wilson as a suspect, authorities said.
DNA pulled from Wilson's razor came back as a positive match from the DNA found on the victim, according to court documents.
Police also matched a composite sketch from the victim's description with Wilson's photo in the 1981 Rock Bridge High School yearbook. The composite was published in a March 30, 1984 article in the Missourian detailing the attack.