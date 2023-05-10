GLASGOW − Change can be uncomfortable; the feeling of uncertainty can even lead to doubt of success. The transition between high school and college, or a head start in the workforce, is one of the earliest times people experience significant change in their lives.
High school students in in the quiet town of Glasgow, which has a population of 1,103, are no exception. As the school year’s end is just around the corner for many rural communities in Missouri, graduating seniors are hard at work, finalizing their post-graduation plans.
"I am dedicated to my work, and I can work very quickly, and I stay on task well," Riley Atwood, a senior at Glasgow High School, said.
Atwood has penciled in plans to attend an online college and study early childhood education.
Laurie Lee, the junior high and high school family and consumer sciences (FACS) teacher at Glasgow, said those plans come with pressure.
“In a high school setting, it’s important to make sure that all of your students are ready for life outside of these four walls. Whether it be [going to] a college or entering the workforce,” Lee said.
But Lee knows someone with a solution to ease her students' pressure. She invites Tara Davis, a business coach in Glasgow, to her class once each school year to help the FACS students with professional interviews.
Mock interviews
Davis said mock interviews are an opportunity to get fear out of the way, so students can excel once they're in front of an employer.
"Knowing that anxiety, those fears, may be not so relevant in their next interview because they’ve been through this process," Davis said. "So they know what to expect, they’ve received feedback from someone who interviewed them, so they had time to review and correct and change what had happened before.”
Davis is the founder of "Tada Virtual Assistants," a business coaching service, which was established in 2021.
She focuses on a few key factors during the interviews, including handshakes, posture, tone and body language.
"I just want to coach them into not necessarily having a recited answer ready, but thinking of an interview as more of a conversation about themselves," Lee said. "... Where they’re trying to sell themselves and their skill sets to a potential employer.”
'It makes me feel prepared': Glasgow students reflect on the interviews
Not all of the students at Glasgow High who get interview help are graduating, though.
"Having this social aspect to it and being talkative is something that I struggle with myself," junior Simon Johnson, who is hoping to begin a career in cosmetology after graduation, said. "Getting used to the one-on-one talking, eye-to-eye sort of situation, just helps a lot."
Atwood said the mock interviews give her a sense of confidence.
"It makes me feel prepared for future interviews and it kind of helps me feel less nervous for, like, future experiences," Atwood said.
'Identity-type' conversations discussed during mock interviews
Lee said during the mock interviews, "identity-type" conversations sometimes come up because the students are thinking about their futures, not just jobs.
"Most of the time they’re very, by this age, they're very confident in who they are,” Lee said.
Johnson, who is a trans man, also practiced how to ask questions about work culture during his mock interview.
"Being able to be in an accepting environment is something that I need in a work environment because I know I’m going to be there very often," Johnson said. "It’s pretty difficult... especially with the new laws coming out, getting rid, or restricting trans health care and the system. It tends to bare on my personal life because I feel like that I’m being, you know, restricted, being not accepted in the state that I’m supposed to, you know, live for."
Unemployment rates in Howard County
Lee asked Davis to lead the interviews during the 2019-2020 school year, when unemployment rates in Howard County were nearing record-high levels, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
In May 2020, 5.9% of Howard County, or 264 people, were unemployed, according to BLS data. The record-high was in 2011, when the county was 10% unemployed in February 2011. From there, the rates cooled off to 4% in February 2019, before spiking in 2020.
Right now, Howard County is 2.6% unemployed, as of the most recent available data from the BLS. The lowest unemployment rate was 1.8% in September 2022.
While she's not the only person responsible for bringing down the rates, Davis said she hopes to curate a healthy economy for the students leaving high school.
“The mock interviews bring me a joy, a joy of helping these students conquer the fears that come with growing up," Davis said. "The community we have works very hard to support every student in this district, and I am grateful that Ms. Lee gives me the opportunity to help each of these students grow.”
"I think it’s important for us to encourage that and motivate it, and give them all of the tools and skills and options they need when they leave, so that they can go out and pursue a job and feel confident in that job," Lee said. "Not, you know, be an unemployment statistic.”
‘Anxiety is our natural alarm clock’: Howard County counselor weighs in the mock interviews’ effectiveness
Angie Allpin, a licensed professional counselor in Howard County, believes the confidence students gain from the mock interviews is essential to making a solid plan after graduation.
But when students are getting ready to go to college or move away from home for a job, Allpin says it's still possible they feel a sense of anxiety.
“Anxiety is our natural alarm clock,” Allpin said.
She also noted mock job interviews are great practice because it’s a time to fail and understand what the expectations are for a real interview.
"All of that feeds into that noise that we hear in our head of ‘Am I going to be able to get a job in the field that I want? Or do I need to pick a career that is safer?’" Allpin said. "In these mock job interviews that would be things that they would be going over."
Allpin stressed that students may feel like they're the only ones struggling with feeling confident in their post-grad plans, but said that feeling could not be further from the truth.
"You don’t have to have those alarms going off all by yourself," Allpin said. "If we have a plan, we know where we’re going; we know where the GPS is set; we know how to get there; we know the route to go."
Glasgow High School’s final day of school is Friday, according to Lee.
“Without people supporting these rural communities, there will be nothing left,” Davis said.