JEFFERSON CITY − Two people were arrested Tuesday after a robbery and an assault in a parking lot of a Jefferson City grocery store.
According to a news release, a victim said he was assaulted by two people in the parking lot of Aldi around 4:45 p.m., and that personal property, including a cell phone, were forcefully taken from him. The two suspects fled in a silver car, and witnesses were able to provide license plate information.
Jefferson City Police officers were able to locate the two suspects, a male and a female. The two were taken into custody at U.S. Highway 50 and Missouri Boulevard. Officers located the personal property belonging to the victim inside the suspect vehicle.
The male suspect, a 28-year-old Fulton resident, provided a statement, which indicated the event was centered around a narcotics transaction. He said he discarded the cell phone to avoid being tracked by law enforcement. The female suspect, a 40-year-old Fulton resident, declined to comment.
Neither of their names were released. Both are in custody of the Cole County Jail and charges are requested for second degree robbery.
The victim declined medical treatment.