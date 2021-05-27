JEFFERSON CITY − Two suspects were arrested Wednesday evening following an assault on a Jefferson City police officer.
A news release from the department says officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 200 block of West Atchison for a disturbance involving weapons.
Officers located three males and attempted to stop them to investigate the weapons call. The three began to walk away and ignored the officers' commands. When approached a second time, one male complied.
Additional officers arrived and the subjects were detained. One of the subjects, a 31-year-old male, resisted arrest and physically wrestled with an officer. The suspect fell to the ground and began striking the officer with his fists. The suspect was also able to remove the officer's gun from its holster.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody with assistance from a second officer at the scene. The first officer sustained damages to his equipment and minor injuries from the assault.
The 31-year-old male is now in custody of the Cole County Jail. Formal charges are being requested for disarming a peace officer and third degree assault. The news release says this was not the first time he has resisted arrest during a contact with the JCPD.
The second subject was taken into custody for an outstanding municipal warrant.
No names were released.