CALIFORNIA- Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in California on Saturday Nov. 14, according to a press release from Moniteau County Sheriff.
The driver was identified as 34-year-old Tyreel G. Hardy of Sedalia. Upon being pulled over, deputies found he was currently on parole for possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies were granted a consent to search the vehicle and found a .45 cal handgun, marijuana, THC wax and drug paraphernalia. Deputies then searched a backpack that was carried by a juvenile in the vehicle and found methamphetamine, packaging materials and marijuana.
The other adult passenger in the vehicle, Sara D. McAteer, was taken into custody and a juvenile was detained. All three were taken to Moniteau County jail.
During his interview, Hardy admitted to knowing of the firearm and giving the methamphetamine to his minor child.
The two adults were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Both adults were out on bond for possession of a controlled substance in other counties.
Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley said in the release that this is 'another fine example of our probation and parole system at work.'
"This will make the second time he has been caught for the same charges that he is currently on probation for. There needs to be a change in the way our state probation/parole system works," Sheriff Wheatley said.
Wheatley then went on to say he is all for giving people a second change, but instead they are free to continue to go within the community and put people in danger.