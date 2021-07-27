CAMDEN COUNTY − Two Camdenton residents face serious injuries following a crash on Monday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kenneth Siddens, 69, was driving north on Highway 5, south of Niangua Bridge around 6 p.m. Siddens slowed down for traffic, and a vehicle driven by Taylor Counts, 26, struck the rear of Siddens' vehicle, the report said.
Both drivers face serious injuries following the crash. Siddens was transported by EMS to Lake Regional. Counts was transported by EMS to University Hospital.