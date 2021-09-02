COLUMBIA - Two Columbia residents pleaded guilty in federal court to methamphetamine trafficking after receiving a large package shipped from California to distribute locally.
Bryan Patton Tullous, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a conspiracy to distribute the meth. Cassiopeia Marie Blaise, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesady to possessing meth with the intent to distribute.
In April 2019, officers intercepted a package from California that had been shipped to the residence shared by Tullous and Blaise. The package contained approximately 5.6 pounds of meth in five individual packages that weighed 1 pound each, according to a news release.
Officers also found 12 firearms in the home. Tullous admitted that he ordered the package and paid $12,000 for the meth.
Tullous is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole up to life sentence in federal prison without parole. Blaise is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole and up to a sentence of 40 years of federal prison without parole.
The sentencing will be determined by the court based on advisory sentencing guidelines and other factors.