MILLER COUNTY − Two people died following a two vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday afternoon.
Thomas Spencer, 41, and Zachary Patro, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both men are from Iberia.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Spencer's vehicle traveled off the right side of Highway 42, approximately 500 feet east of Spring Branch Road.
Spencer then overcorrected and returned to the road, causing him to cross the center line. Spencer's vehicle then struck Patro's vehicle, according to the crash report.
Patro's father, Jeffrey Patro, was also in the vehicle. He faces serious injuries and was life flighted to University Hospital.
Troop F says this is its 37th and 38th fatality of 2021 and fifth and sixth for August.