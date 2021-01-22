IBERIA-- Two people are dead following a fire in the 200 block of Lombar Street in Iberia Thursday night.
According to Facebook post, firefighters from the Brumley and Crocker Fire Protection Districts responded to reports of an explosion and a fire around 5:55 p.m.
When first responders arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
One resident, Patricia Hendee, was found dead inside the house after the fire had been brought under control.
A second resident, Arthur Sinden, had escaped the house but suffered multiple burns. Sinden was flown by helicopter to University Hospital, and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the incident.
The following agencies assisted with the incident:
- Crocker Fire Protection District
- Brumley Fire Protection District
- Tuscumbia Fire Protection District
- Miller County Ambulance
- Miller County Sheriff's Department
- Missouri State Fire Marshal
- Gascosage Electric
- Miller County Coroner
- Miller County 911
- Iberia Public Works
- MU Helicopter Service