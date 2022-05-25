JEFFERSON CITY − A facility-wide lockdown at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was lifted in phases Wednesday morning after an altercation involving approximately 25 offenders Tuesday. Two housing units remain on lockdown.
As a result of the altercation, two staff members were injured, four offenders required outside treatment for injuries and several more offenders were treated for minor injuries on site, according to Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann.
The altercation took place on a recreation yard outside a housing unit.
All involved inmates received medical evaluations before being placed in solitary confinement, Pojmann said.