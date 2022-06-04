AUDRAIN COUNTY — One man and one woman were injured in a head-on crash in Audrain County Friday night.
A crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Eolia resident Adam Pudivitr, 57, was traveling south on Highway 54 in Laddonia, about 80 feet north of Main Street, when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle, driven by David Douglas, head-on.
Pudivitr was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to University Hospital by air evacuation.
Douglas, 49, suffered no injuries but their passenger, Michele Douglas, 48, sustained moderate injuries and was also taken to University Hospital, the report said.
All three wore seatbelts. The two vehicles were totaled in the crash.