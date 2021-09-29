SALINE COUNTY − Two people were injured following a motorcycle crash in Saline County Tuesday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert Edde was driving his motorcycle on Route H, west of Norway Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
The report says the motorcycle struck a deer and then ran off the right side of the roadway.
Robert and his passenger, Jennifer Edde, were both thrown from the motorcycle.
Jennifer faces serious injuries, while Robert faces moderate injuries. The two were not wearing helmets, according to the report.
Both were transported via EMS to University Hospital in Columbia.