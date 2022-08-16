CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two juveniles and three adults suffered minor to moderate injuries Monday afternoon after the UTV they were in overturned near Fulton.
According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Erik Skaggs, 43, from Denver, Colorado, along with two juveniles and two adults, were traveling south on a private property on Route O, approximately five miles east of Fulton.
The crash happened when the UTV went over a hill, became airborne and overturned, the report said.
Skaggs, along with Cassi Hoffman and Laci Haymart, both 30, suffered minor to moderate injuries. The two juveniles sustained minor injuries.
Skaggs and Haymart were transported to University Hospital in Columbia. The two juveniles, along with Hoffman, were treated at the scene for their injuries.