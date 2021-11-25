COLUMBIA − Two juveniles were detained after a third juvenile was shot in Columbia early Thursday morning.
Columbia Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Old Highway 63 around 2:05 a.m., according to a news release.
A juvenile male was located with a life-threatening injury from a gunshot. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Two juveniles males were detained for second degree assault and armed criminal action. According to CPD, the incident was not a "random act of violence," and the three juveniles knew each other.
The two detained were released to the custody of Boone County juvenile authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.