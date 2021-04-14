COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a shots fired report Wednesday morning, around 12:15 a.m., in the 300 block of Duncan Street.
A news release from the department says probable cause was developed to detain two juveniles who were found in the area, but they were eventually released to their guardians.
Officers located spent shell casings, as well as a firearm in the area.
No property damage was found, and no injuries were reported.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information may become available at a later time.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.