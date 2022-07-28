BOONE COUNTY - Two people were injured after colliding with a cable barrier on U.S. 63 just north of the Boone/Callaway County line on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year old Kelly Tosh of Independence, Kansas was traveling southbound on U.S. 63 when his vehicle hydroplaned and struck a cable barrier off the left side of the roadway.
After overcorrecting, the car turned over and stopped in the median upside down.
Tosh suffered minor injuries while the other passenger, 62-year-old Joan Robertson, suffered serious injuries.
Robertson also hailed from Independence.
Both Robertson and the driver were transported to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.
The report indicated that Tosh was wearing his seat belt, but whether or not Robertson was wearing one is unknown.