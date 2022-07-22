BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two men on Interstate 70 Thursday after finding 67 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., troopers pulled over Daryl Lindsley, 58, of Marietta, GA, and Brian Sessions, 56, of Bradenton, FL, at the 124 mile marker for following another vehicle too closely.
Troopers stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70 at the 124mm in Boone County. Callaway County Sheriff's Office canine Krieger positively alerted to the odor of a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana was located.https://t.co/Tn1LsKmSkWhttps://t.co/CUAoKIlgOK pic.twitter.com/yPXGFGow3K— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 22, 2022
The Highway Patrol said that Callaway County Sheriff's Office dog alerted them to the two men's vehicle for a smell of narcotics. Troopers then found 67 pounds of marijuana.
Both Lindsley and Sessions face one charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Sessions faces another charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Boone County Jail records, both men have bonded out of the facility.