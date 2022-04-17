COLUMBIA – Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting Sunday morning that injured one person in downtown Columbia.

Police arrived at the scene of reported shots fired around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Ninth and Cherry Streets.

Authorities arrested Victor L. Arriaga, 20, of Jefferson City for assault and unlawful use of a weapon and Israel N. Ortiz, 20, of Jefferson City for peace disturbance by fighting related to the investigation.

One man was shot and was transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Currently he is in stable condition.

The University of Missouri sent out a message to students and staff warning them to stay away from the area at 1:52 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information about the incident contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

