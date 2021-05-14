FULTON - Two men have been arrested following a burglary at Henderson Implement Outdoor Power Company in April.
Fulton Police responded to the burglary on April 12. It was reported that multiple items, including Stihl brand chain saws, weed eaters, leaf blowers, and tools, were taken from the business.
Police received leads and information from a concerned citizen about the location of stolen power tools. Surveillance video from a storage facility showed 22-year-old suspect Dacota Pierson placing the stolen items into his vehicle. Officers later conducted a traffic stop, and Pierson was taken into custody.
Further investigation was conducted and the second suspect Clayton Dunipham, a 17-year-old from Columbia, was identified and taken into custody by the Columbia Police Department.
Police found that Dunipham and Pierson were in possession of other stolen items from another Fulton business. Those items were also recovered.
The total value of the items stolen were approximately $8,000.
Several of the stolen items had already been sold on Facebook Marketplace to individuals in the central Missouri area. Those items are still database as stolen.
Police say if you bought Stihl branded items from a Facebook Marketplace account with the last name of Pierson, you should contact the Fulton Police Department.
Pierson and Duniphan was taken to the Callaway County Jail. Pierson has been charged with second degree burglary and receiving stolen property, while Duniphan has been charged with second degree burglary and stealing. Both have a $9,000 bond.
The investigation will continue, and more arrests are possible, police say.
Anyone with any information should call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474.