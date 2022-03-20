MID-MISSOURI — The Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital and the Noble Health Callaway Community Hospital will be temporarily limiting services effective immediately.
The move comes due to a technology issue with IT, the Noble Health Corporation announced on Facebook on Saturday.
All inpatient admissions will be stopped and EMS services will be diverted to other area hospitals.
Physicians' offices and specialty clinics at both facilities will remain open and are not impacted by the IT issue, according to the Facebook post. All hospital employees will still report to work and should communicate with their manager regular for any changes.
The hospitals will alert patients via social media and their website as soon as admission and EMS services are reinstated.
Patients and providers who need access to their records after 5 p.m. Monday are asked to fax a request to the following numbers:
- Audrain: 573-582-3712
- Callaway: 888-539-7699
Hospital administrators are asking for the public's patience as they work through the technology issue.