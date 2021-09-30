MONITEAU COUNTY − Two out-of-state men were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Wednesday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Virginia resident Martin Fisher, 43, was driving his pickup truck eastbound on Route C around 9 p.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign.
Moscow, Kansas resident Adrian Salcedo, 44, was driving a semi southbound on Highway 87 and was struck by Fisher's car, according to the report.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, Salcedo was not wearing a seatbelt, and it is unknown if Fisher was wearing a seatbelt.
This is Troop F's fifth and sixth fatalities for September and 44th and 45th for the year.