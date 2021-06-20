CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two Pennsylvania teenagers were seriously injured after their vehicle overturned Saturday morning in Callaway County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, two 17-year-olds were driving westbound on Interstate 70 at the 144.2 mile marker around 11:25 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. The male driver overcorrected and the vehicle returned to the roadway, but then the vehicle overturned.
The two were taken to University Hospital by Callaway County EMS for their serious injuries, according to the report.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt, while the female passenger was not, the crash report says.