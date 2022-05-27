FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested two people  after they were served with a narcotics search warrant on Friday.

The MUSTANG Drug Task Force, Fulton Police and the Callaway County Sheriffs Office served the warrant at a building in the 2000 block of Emerald Lake Dr. in Callaway County.

Authorities found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, marijuana resin, and drug paraphernalia.

Amber Coleman from Columbia was arrested for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana. 

Joseph Parrish from Mexico was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both suspects are pending bond at the Callaway County Jail. Fulton police say the investigation is ongoing.

