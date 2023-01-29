BELLE — Two ambulance workers are in the hospital after the ambulance they were in slid off the road and flipped on its side in Belle this afternoon.
The ambulance came across icy road conditions while responding to a call and left the roadway on Highway 28 near Highway EE, according to the Osage Ambulance District.
Osage EMS Medic 632 was responding to a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries at 4:48 p.m.
Both occupants were properly restrained and were able to get out on their own.
Dispatch sent out another ambulance to the original accident as well as to assist the crew.
Both crew members were taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.