CALLAWAY COUNTY − Two Jefferson city residents were seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Callaway County on Sunday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nathan Terry, 36, was driving his motorcycle west on Route Y around 1 p.m.
A Ford Flex, driven by Brad Hulsey, 47, slowed to make a left turn and struck the motorcycle, the report said.
Terry and his passenger, 38-year-old Hana Siegel, were then thrown off the motorcycle.
Terry and Siegel each had serious injuries and were transported to University Hospital by ambulance. According to the crash report, neither were wearing a helmet.
Hulsey was not injured in the crash. Both the Ford Flex and motorcycle had moderate damage.