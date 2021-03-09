PETTIS COUNTY- Two women face serious injuries after being ejected from a vehicle in a single car crash on Tuesday morning.
Shyla Cranmer, 28, was driving "too fast for conditions" on Route B, west of Sacajawea Road in Pettis County just after midnight. Cranmer overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle then overturned several times and ejected Cranmer and her passenger, Jessica Sellers, 33, before coming to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says both the driver and occupant were not wearing a seatbelt.
Both occupants were transported to University Hospital for their injuries.
MSHP Troop A was assisted by Troop C and the Pettis County Sheriff's Department.