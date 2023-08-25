CAMDEN COUNTY - A driver from Illinois and one of his three passengers were seriously injured after the pickup they were in traveled off the right side of the road and overturned Thursday night. Both the driver and one passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
Andrew Thompson, 32, was driving the pickup and was transported by helicopter to University Hospital following the crash. Michael Eggers, 39, suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Brandon Webber, 29, and Justin Harris, 27, had minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.
The crash occurred on Route TT near Three Oaks Drive in Sunrise Beach a little after 11 p.m.