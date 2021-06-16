OSAGE - Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Osage County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Clayton Bunch, 24, of Owensville, was driving a 1996 Yamaha Boulevard with Candice Alexander, 19, of Linn, as a passenger.
As they were traveling along Highway 100 just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bunch tried to pass another vehicle when their tire blew out. According to the crash report, the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the road, then overturned and the two were ejected.
Alexander and Bunch were taken to separate hospitals with serious injuries.
The motorcycle has extensive damage and Bunch was not insured, according to the crash report.
Neither were wearing a helmet, the crash report said.