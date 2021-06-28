JEFFERSON CITY − Three people were left with minor injuries following two separate vehicle crashes in the same area of Jefferson City on Sunday.
According to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department, around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Highway 179 north to investigate a crash. Upon arrival, officers found there were two incidents with two separate vehicles that occurred within minutes of each other.
After a preliminary investigation, officers found that a Honda Pilot, driven by 74-year-old Ronald Johnson, was traveling northbound on Highway 179 when his vehicle began to hydroplane. It then struck a guardrail, ran off the roadway and traveled down an embankment.
A second vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile, also hydroplaned in the same area, struck the same guardrail and then began to spin 360 degrees. The Ford then came to a rest on the roadway.
A news release says Johnson and his passenger, Marcella Johnson, were taken via EMS to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City for treatment of their injuries. The juvenile was taken via EMS to University Hospital in Columbia.
Traffic on northbound Highway 179 was restricted to one lane for appoximately an hour.
Both crashes are being investigated by the JCPD Traffic Unit.