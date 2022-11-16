FULTON - A 2019 homicide suspect is being transported back to the Callaway County Jail for prosecution after she was arrested last week in Mexico.
Emily Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez.
Ricketts was arrested by Mexican authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Charles-Cabrera, who is also an Indianapolis native, remains at large and is presumed to be in Mexico.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said Ricketts has not arrived yet, but extradition transport is underway.
Ricketts was being held at the San Diego County Jail. Chism said the Callaway County Sheriff's Office had been working closely with United States federal and Mexican authorities since the homicide.
According to previous KOMU reporting, Garza-Perez was found dead on Jan. 6, 2019, near 1540 Old Highway 40. Garza-Perez was being chased by the two before being shot multiple times as he attempted to flee, according to court documents.
After Ricketts is transported, court proceedings would begin immediately, Chism told KOMU 8. The sheriff also said he would not rule out any additional arrest warrants or new charges being filed in connection to the homicide.