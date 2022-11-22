CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 2019 homicide suspect made her first court appearance Tuesday morning after she was extradited back to Callaway County.
Emily Ricketts is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez.
This was Ricketts' initial appearance in the Callaway County Circuit Court. She appeared on an online call from inside the Callaway Jail. Ricketts is now scheduled for a council status bond hearing on Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.
Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8. She was held at the San Diego County Jail in California until Callaway County Sheriff's deputies could travel with her back to Missouri. She was booked into the Callaway County Jail Friday night, where she's being held without bond, Sheriff Clay Chism said.
Charles-Cabrera, who is also an Indianapolis native, remains at large and is presumed to be in Mexico.
According to previous KOMU reporting, Garza-Perez was found dead on Jan. 6, 2019, near 1540 Old Highway 40. Garza-Perez was being chased by the two before being shot multiple times as he attempted to flee, according to court documents.