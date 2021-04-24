COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri held four in-person graduation ceremonies for its 2020 graduates on Saturday.
The university required masks and social distancing. Graduates had to sign up in advance to reserve their spot and each graduate could bring up to 6 guests.
One 2020 graduate said her parents were happy to see her walk across the stage.
"My family was probably more excited than I was just to see me walk across the stage," Cameron Bryant, a 2020 graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, said.
Jim Spain, vice provost for undergraduate studies, said during the 11:15 a.m. ceremony, the university knew it was important to bring graduates back to campus for an in-person ceremony.
Luke Troyer completed his undergraduate degree in May of 2020, and is now in medical school at MU. He said he was disappointed when the ceremonies were canceled a year ago.
"I had friends who were really looking forward to this back in May of 2020 and then it didn't happen," Troyer said. "But the fact that they allowed us to come back was really nice."
Last year's graduates could also participate in senior sendoff. The alumni association provided beers as the class of 2020 walked through the university's columns on the Francis Quadrangle.
Instead of having every graduate participate in senior sendoff at the same time, the alumni association held sessions every 20 minutes.
"It is one of the biggest events that not only our organization but I think Mizzou has been able to host in a long time," Cade Koehly, president of the Alumni Association Student Board, said.
Saturday's celebrations will repeat in a few weeks for graduating class of 2021.