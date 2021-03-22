COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council candidates from Wards 2 and 6 will speak Monday night in a forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
The forum starts at 7 p.m. Monday. KOMU 8's Megan Judy will serve as moderator. You can stream the event in the above player, the KOMU 8 News app or the KOMU 8 Streaming apps on ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.
Ward 2 candidates Jim Meyer and Andrea Waner and Ward 6 candidates Phillip Merriman, Randy Minchew, and the incumbent Betsy Peters will participate.
Candidates will field questions addressing the city budget, economic development and the trash system, among other topics.
Each candidate will begin with a one minute opening statement. Moderators will then ask ten questions with each candidate giving a one minute response. Candidates will end the forum with a one minute closing statement.
The general municipal election will be held on April 6.