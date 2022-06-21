JEFFERSON CITY - The 2022 Show Me State Air Show has been canceled due to a lack of fundraising.
The show was originally scheduled for Aug. 27-28 at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport.
The organization broke the news on their website, where they thanked those who contributed to this year's show and also began fundraising for next year.
The airshow also announced that it is currently seeking companies, organizations, civic-groups, and commercial entities to join them by sponsoring the 2023 airshow.
Their website highlights perks other organizations will benefit from should they decide to sponsor the airshow, such as mobile marketing, product sampling, lead generation or general exposure.
Several tiers of sponsorship opportunities are available, and the organization emphasized their flexibility with any particular needs or budget.
Donors and sponsors are encouraged to contact Director Penny Smith at 573-533-0648 or via email at info@showmestateairshow.org.