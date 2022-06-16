21 animals saved from inhumane conditions in Sedalia

PETTIS COUNTY − The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task (ACT) Force saved 22 animals from inhumane conditions during two rescue missions in Sedalia and another in New Madrid County Thursday.
The ACT and the Pettis County Sheriff's Office recovered five dogs in varying conditions at the first rescue on Maltsbarger Road. One of the dogs is severely emaciated, according to a news release. HSMO said it was clear that the dogs had been victims of severe neglect and were dangerously undernourished.
Sheriff Brad Anders said charges are pending for owner Monica Petree.
Eight dogs and eight cats were rescued from a Sedalia home on Crestview Drive during the second mission. Kortney Kreisler and Amber Kreisler were arrested on suspicion of animal neglect. HSMO said they found the animals were in a "horrendously unsafe and unsanitary environment."
Six of the cats were housed in a mobile home with no ventilation. HSMO said the cats were heat-stressed, filthy and flea-bitten, while some had severe facial and optical injuries. Officials believe four of the younger kittens wouldn't have survived much longer in the environment.
The third mission in New Madrid County rescued a single emaciated from from inhuman conditions on the property of a neglectful owner, according to HSMO.
The animals were brought to HSMO's St. Louis City headquarters where they will receive care and rehabilitation. HSMO said it hopes to be granted full custody of the animals at future hearings.
Those interested in helping support the recovery of these animals can visit hsmo.org/rescue to donate.