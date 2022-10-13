MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Caleb Berkaw, a 22-year-old from Big Spring, has been found dead following a crash on Route J Monday night. He was discovered two days after the accident occurred.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Berkaw traveled off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve. This caused the vehicle to overturn and eject Berkaw.
Berkaw was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday by Deputy Brian Maskey. According to the crash report, Berkaw was not wearing a helmet.
This is Troop F's 62nd fatality of the year.