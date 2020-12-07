JEFFERSON CITY- One person has been taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jefferson City on Sunday, Dec. 6 around 9:20 p.m.
The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Zachary Gutierrez, according to a press release.
A Jefferson City Police officer attempted to a stop Gutierrez in the 500 block of Lafayette Street.
The vehicle was operating without headlights and immediately sped up and fled westbound on US Highway 50-63.
Once on the highway, Gutierrez made multiple lane changes and sped through a red light at the Monroe Street intersection.
Gutierrez lost control and crossed through a median, striking another vehicle. That driver suffered injuries that are considered serious, but non-life threatening, and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
Gutierrez was taken into custody, but was first transported to University Hospital for his injuries. He is currently in the Cole County Jail.
Charges are requested for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
A preliminary investigation shows that Gutierrez recently moved to the area from New Mexico.