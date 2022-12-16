COLUMBIA - Twenty-three students from Columbia College will graduate from the college's nursing program Saturday. A pining ceremony was held for the graduates on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments.
This class of future nurses is going into the workforce at a unique and challenging time.
According to the Missouri Hospital Association's (MHA) 2022 Workforce Report, Missouri saw record staffing shortages this year. The report shows staff nurse vacancies at 19.8% in Missouri. That's up from 12% in 2021, and it's the highest it’s been in the survey's history.
The MHA attributes the shortage to early retirements, job changes to other opportunities and exits to other professions due to burnout.
Dr. Corrine Floyd is the director of Columbia College's nursing department. She said that starting a new job in an understaffed industry can lead to burnout, but she thinks the program has prepared the class to handle it.
"Short staffing going into things, the hospitals are really good about getting them mentors and having them go through this on-boarding process whenever they start, and they switch from academia to facility that is always and adjustment," said Floyd.
The ceremony was extra special for one graduate. Judith Ntipa came to the United States in 2009, after spending 15 years as a refugee in Tanzania.
"When I was 17 years old, that's when we had a war in my country, so I left for a peaceful place," said Ntipa.
She celebrated becoming a graduate from Columbia College's nursing program at the ceremony. She said she knows that entering the field post pandemic will be challenging.
"We have to take care of sick people because one day we are going to need someone to take care of us, so it is challenging, but I know what I am facing but I am ready for it."