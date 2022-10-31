MORGAN COUNTY — A Lafayette County woman has been killed in a single-vehicle accident.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Amber Racicot, 23, was traveling northbound on Route D Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Racicot crossed the centerline into the opposite side of traffic before overturning her vehicle. The 23-year-old was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene around 4:15 p.m.
The crash report indicates that Racicot was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. This is Troop F's 66th fatality of 2022.