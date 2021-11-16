COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved an agreement with the Columbia Interfaith Resource Center to provide 24-hour emergency shelters, specifically for homeless people in isolation or quarantine.
The Columbia Interfaith Resource Center (CIRC) is a nonprofit organization that helps homeless people. The center provides food, clothes and a warm space to stay the night.
In May 3, the city council approved the appropriation of $75,000 for the expansion of the emergency shelter capacity. It was established in the budget for the winter of 2021-2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CIRC operates Room at the Inn winter shelters, which are open from December through February.
"There's normally a winter shelter contract form, but this winter, the city council decided to provide isolation or quarantine for homeless people that need it," Steve Hollis, human services manager for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said.
These new services will be an addition to the winter shelter services the city currently provides.
"They don't have a building [CIRC]. They move from church to church to provide resources to homeless people," Hollis said.
According to Hollis, CIRC will also have access to a hotel, where homeless people can quarantine and isolate themselves.
"We find the people and provide them with the help they need," Hollis said.
The schedule, according to the Room at the Inn website, includes the following:
- Dec. 12, PM-Dec. 19, AM - Unitarian Universalist Church 2615 Shepard Blvd
- Dec. 19, PM - Jan. 2, AM - Fairview UMC, 3200 Chapel Hill
- Jan. 2, PM - Jan. 30, AM - Broadway Christian, 2601 W Broadway
- Jan. 30, PM - Feb. 13, AM - To be determined
- Feb. 13, PM - Feb. 20, AM - First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt Street
- Feb. 20, PM - Feb. 27, AM - Unitarian Universalist Church, 2615 Shepard Blvd