Airline Maintenance Service Inc. (AMS) announced Thursday its expansion of services to the Columbia Regional Airport (COU).
Services will include a 24-hour on-site maintenance facility to reduce problems related to aircraft maintenance delays at COU.
The facilities will be located adjacent to the air carrier ramp, allowing AMS to be available for extended hours, seven days a week. Services will focus on line maintenance for any air carrier servicing the airport
"Columbia Regional Airport is excited to see Airline Maintenance Service Inc. start maintenance operations for commercial aircraft," COU Manager Mike Parks said. "This will ensure that our commercial flights have the on-site staffing and support that they may need 24 hours a day and will improve on-time performance for passengers in mid-Missouri."
AMS technicians will be trained on the specificities related to any airline that flies through COU, which is currently American Airlines.
AMS, a Tennessee-based company, said it expects a seamless transition. It currently has maintenance locations at the Nashville International Airport, Piedmont Triad International Airport and Charlotte Douglass International Airport.
It also manages the fixed base operations at Tupelo Regional Airport, Greenville Mid Delta Airport, Panola County Airport in Mississippi, and Middletown Regional Airport in Ohio where they fuel and hangar aircraft.