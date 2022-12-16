25 children participate in Moniteau County's fourth annual 'Shop with a Cop'
MONITEAU COUNTY — The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office hosted its fourth annual "Shop with a Cop" program on Thursday.

Twenty-five children were selected through local school districts to participate. The event began at the Moniteau County Courthouse where the children gathered for pictures. They were then each assigned a patrol car where they operated the lights and sirens in a procession to Target in Jefferson City for their shopping.

According to a news release, the program raised $7,500 in donations from the community and local businesses.

Besides the sheriff's office, five other area law enforcement agencies participated in the event: California PD, Tipton PD, Jamestown PD, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Conservation. 

