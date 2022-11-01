COLUMBIA − The Kinder Foundation gifted MU's Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy $25 million Tuesday to increase faculty numbers and grow student programs.
The gift will go toward funding internship and study abroad programs.
Rich and Nancy Kinder donated the $25 million, making their total donation to the institute to $60 million.
Rich Kinder said the program has exceeded his expectations.
"The institute has proven itself, time and time again, with the quality of their programs, and most importantly, the quality of their students, just fantastic," Rich Kinder said.
Jay Sexton, the director of the Kinder Institute, said the core of the program is about the students and helping them build the future of what democracy looks like.
"We want them to build a strong network of community, their peer groups, that's really kind of one of the coolest things about going to college," Sexton said. "When you are around other smart students, it's just as a self-fulfilling kind of prophecy, and good things will happen from there."
The gift will also expand opportunities though a new partnership with MU's Honors College.
Both Sexton and Rich Kinder said the gift is important during a time of political polarization and threat to constitutional democracy around the world.
"I think that every thinking citizen ought to understand the founding of America and the constitutional democracy it created," Rich Kinder said. "I am astounded by, frankly, the ignorance of so many, such a big part of the American population, in not understanding the benefits of democracy, and more importantly, not even understanding what led to the structure we have today."
One student at Kinder, Paul Odu, said the institute has shown him what problems he feels he needs to address and what steps he can take to solve them.
"Kinder has shown me just how much possibility there is out here, but also how many problems are out here that need to be solved with respect to political fracturing, with respect to economic uncertainty, with respect to sort of social lack of social cohesion, both here in Columbia, but also sort of across the United States and across the world," Odu said.
The donation aims to double the number of students it can support during summer internships, growing the program from 20 to 40 students.