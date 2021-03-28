CALLAWAY COUNTY- Missouri Department of Transportation crews will work on three Callaway County roads this week, prompting closures.
The following roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for culvert pipe replacements, MoDOT says.
- Monday, March 29: Interstate 70 North Outer Road, between Route A and County Road 163,
- Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31: Interstate 70 South Outer Road, between Route Z and County Road 142,
- Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1: Route K between County Road 193 and County Road 4056.
Drivers will need to seek an alternate route around the work areas.
MoDOT says the work is weather permitting and could be delayed.